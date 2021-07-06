Ann Reed age 87 passed away peacefully on July fourth after a long illness.

Born in Cortland, NY on Christmas Day to the late Anthony and Louise (Lalla) Isaac, she was educated in Cortland Central Schools. She spent several years in Fulton, NY raising her family. While living in Fulton she was employed by the City of Fulton, Wayne Drugs and the Sealright Corporation.

Twenty five years ago she retired to Asheville, NC. She very much enjoyed living in her adopted home town and the friends she made there.

She is predeceased by her husband, K. Dean Reed, and her daughter Holly Spaziani-Otis.

She is survived by her daughter Lenette (James) Laboda of Nevada, grandson Anthony (Kelly) Laboda, great-grandson Jack Laboda, all of Florida., son-in-law Michael Otis of Fulton, and dear friend Byron Greiner of Asheville.

Services will be private. Please consider making a donation to your local Hospice in Ann’s memory.

