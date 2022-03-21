Dawn A. Mullen, 77, of St. Cloud, FL passed away March 12, 2022

at the Uncle Daves Place assisted living facility in St. Cloud.

Dawn was born to the late Floyd and Betty Ware in Fulton. She

resided in Fulton until 1992 when she and husband Lawrence moved

to Florida.

Dawn was employed in Fulton and Oswego as a floral designer at

the Tops Market in Oswego and the Publix Market and Old America

Store in Haines City and Winter Haven in Florida.

She was devoted to her Cornerstone Baptist Church and the

Women\’s Wish group in St. Cloud.

Dawn was preceded in death by her brother Gerald Ware. She

is survived by her loving husband Lawrence, daughter Sherry

(Michael) Lundquist of DeLand, FL and grandchildren Logan

Figuredo of New Port Richey, FL, Falyn Lundquist and Ethan

Lundquist, both of DeLand.

She is also survived by sister Sandra Ware of Fulton and

brother John Ware of South Carolina.

There were no services and a private family gathering and

celebration of her life was held at her St. Cloud home.

Her ashes will be placed at the Cape Canaveral National

Cemetary.

