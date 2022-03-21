Dawn A. Mullen, 77, of St. Cloud, FL passed away March 12, 2022
at the Uncle Daves Place assisted living facility in St. Cloud.
Dawn was born to the late Floyd and Betty Ware in Fulton. She
resided in Fulton until 1992 when she and husband Lawrence moved
to Florida.
Dawn was employed in Fulton and Oswego as a floral designer at
the Tops Market in Oswego and the Publix Market and Old America
Store in Haines City and Winter Haven in Florida.
She was devoted to her Cornerstone Baptist Church and the
Women\’s Wish group in St. Cloud.
Dawn was preceded in death by her brother Gerald Ware. She
is survived by her loving husband Lawrence, daughter Sherry
(Michael) Lundquist of DeLand, FL and grandchildren Logan
Figuredo of New Port Richey, FL, Falyn Lundquist and Ethan
Lundquist, both of DeLand.
She is also survived by sister Sandra Ware of Fulton and
brother John Ware of South Carolina.
There were no services and a private family gathering and
celebration of her life was held at her St. Cloud home.
Her ashes will be placed at the Cape Canaveral National
Cemetary.