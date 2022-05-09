NEW YORK CITY – David Moyer, (born David Luebberman), passed away April 12, 2022 at his home in NYC where he resided since late 1960s. He was born in Syracuse, New York, on November 6, 1929 and is the son of Hyacinth and Luella Luebberman.

David was raised in Syracuse and attended local schools there. In the 1950s and 1960s David lived and worked in Los Angeles where he frequently worked in movies as an “extra” and managed to get his beloved dogs, usually Beagles, top billing and into show biz. His most beloved Beagle was featured on the box for “Milk Bones” dog biscuits for many years.

David greatest love was the theater and performing, which he continued to do when he moved to NYC in the 1960s where performed in many off broadway (way off) productions in the City. Some of his memorable roles were Mombi in the Oz Convention productions of THE WOOGGLEBUG in 1986 and 87. He also played the Sultan of Sumandra in THE YELLOW KNIGHT OF OZ in 1990 and 1992.

He was also a lifelong lover of Wizard of OZ and became an avid and well known collector of all things “OZ” and has been a member of the of the Oz club since the 1970s and a frequent attendee of Ozmopolitan, Munchkin, and Winkie conventions. He wrote the “Oz in the News” column for THE BAUM BUGLE for over a decade and he received the “L. Frank Baum Memorial Award” in 2006,

David was also a lover of archaeology and was lecturer in Egyptology at Hunter College in New York City for many years. He conducted guided tours to Egypt for many decades. He lectured, wrote and taught about Ancient Egypt with an extensive library dedicated to all his teaching including over 50 thousand slides for all his lectures. He was a regular columnist for KMT, the leading Egyptological journal.

David was a dedicated member and supporter of the Schroeppel Historical Society and, with his brother Tom, co-wrote many articles on local history. Although born in Syracuse, David’s love for the Village of Phoenix, his Moyer ancestry, his summers in Phoenix and at times living at his grandparent’s home there.

David is survived by his brother Thomas Luebberman, nephews Christopher South and his wife Marie and family, nephew David Luebberman his wife Ericka and family, niece Lori Luebberman and family.

He was predeceased by his sister Suzanne South, and his brother Tom’s wife Glori B.

A graveside service will be held on May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Moyer family plot in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut Street, Phoenix, NY. 13135

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has charge of David’s arrangements.

