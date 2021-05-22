OSWEGO – Eva Taillefer, of Oswego, New York, formerly of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Thursday May 20, 2021.

She was born in Valleyfield, Quebec, Canada on Nov. 15, 1927. Receiving her educational credentials, Eva taught school in Canada. Moving to New York State in 1953, she later was a French school teacher in Hannibal, NY. Eva was also the former Owner/Operator of Club 48 and Kozy Court Mobile Park on State Rt. 48, Fulton.

A faithful parishioner of Saint Stephen’s Church, Phoenix, where she always volunteered for funeral luncheons; a life member of the Auxiliary VFW Post 5540; American Legion Post 113, Senior Citizens Club; Food Co-Op and Food Pantry; and the RSVP group; all in Phoenix, NY. Also, a life member of Syracuse Home Auxiliary.

Eva was predeceased by her husband, Donald “Frenchy”; 2 granddaughters; 7 brothers; 2 sisters.

Surviving are her daughter, Francine Kunzwiler Paracka of Baldwinsville; son, Denis (Diane)Taillefer of Jacksonville, FL; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Johnny) Achord and great-granddaughter Aubreigh all of GA; her Godchild, Pamela Suddaby of Baldwinsville; sisters Cecile Marleau and Rollande (Denis) Houde, both of Quebec; many nieces and nephews residing in Canada; two very dear friends, Maryann McDougal and Nancy Kline.

A calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday May 26, 2021 in St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, NY. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph E. Scardella officiating. VFW Post 5540 Auxiliary will perform a rite of passage ceremony for Eva as well.

No flowers please, instead make a contribution to: Phoenix Area Food Pantry, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, NY 13135. Private burial at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Baldwinsville.

Arrangements by Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY

