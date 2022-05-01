PHOENIX, NY – Kathleen B. “Kay” Plato, age 76, of Baldwinsville, New York, and formerly of Phoenix, New York, passed away at her home peacefully, on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Born in Baldwinsville to her late parents, Caroline (Wiecek) and Homer Elden Bennett on May 6, 1945. Kay was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, John C. Birdlebough High School, class of 1963.

Kay was a customer service representative for Legrand/Pass & Seymour Company, Syracuse, New York. She was an avid reader, loved cats, looking forward for travel and vacations. She enjoyed traveling through the New England States; Maine and Vermont were a favorite. She also enjoyed the Pacific west coast, San Francisco, California. Kathy also spent time in the last frontier on an Alaskan cruise.

Kay loved spending time with her grandkids, taking them fishing and luncheon dates. Kay also liked going to Buffalo to watch her granddaughter’s shows and watching her grandson play professional baseball.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Keith F. Plato on Oct. 19, 2011; her son, Joseph W. Plato on June 14, 1997; her sister Carol Frances Morlock on Dec. 7, 2015.

Surviving are her son George Hall and Cindy Pittsley; her daughters, Caroline (Kevin) Blewett, Melissa Plato (Dawn Signorino), Mary (Chuck) Martin; her grandchildren Kailee, Sarah, Scott, Bryan, Jordan, Coby, and Jenna; two great-grandchildren Haiden and Emery; her brothers John (Marge) Bennett, and Gerald Bennett; several nieces and nephews; her felines, Dennis, Chatter, and Gracie. A very special thanks to Kay’s caregivers, Sherry Zintz, Kathy Gilbert, and Nancy Lawrence; and to Hospice of CNY of Liverpool.

Calling hours were on Friday April 22, 2022 from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY.

Services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday April 23, in the Community Wesleyan Church, 112 Downer Street, Baldwinsville, NY. Pastor Carl Chapman will be officiating. Burial followed in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut Street, Phoenix, NY.

Contributions in Kay’s memory to: CNY SPCA, 5878 E. Molloy Rd., Syracuse, NY 13211 or Alzheimer’s Association CNY Chapter, 5015 Campuswood Drive, East Syracuse, NY 13057

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...