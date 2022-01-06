PHOENIX, NY – Patricia Wallace Gonzalez, 93, passed away in Baldwinsville, New York, on December 30, 2021.

She was born in Newark, Delaware, to the late Joseph and Blanche (Cullen) Wallace on December 14, 1928. Patricia graduated from Ridley Township High School in Folsom, Pennsylvania, and attended the University of Pennsylvania. Patricia met Luis Gonzalez in Gouverneur, New York. and they were married in 1953. They made their home in Phoenix, New York. Luis passed away in 1968.

Early in her career, Patricia worked for the RCA Corporation as well as WSYR TV, Syracuse, New York. She also worked at Agway Corporation for 13 years as an assistant corporate secretary.

The highlight of Patricia’s career was as vice president of the Carrier Corporation Foundation. There, for over a decade, she coordinated the charitable contribution programs undertaken by Carrier and its plants across the country. Patricia was responsible for evaluating requests and distributing more than $ 1 million a year in funding to non-profit organizations.

Patricia served on numerous boards and was a member of Syracuse University’s Thursday Morning Roundtable and Zonta International. As a result of her standing in the community, she was recognized by the Syracuse Post-Standard

newspaper in 1981 as a Woman of Achievement in Business and Industry.

In addition to working full time, Patricia served two terms as mayor of the village of Phoenix beginning in 1978. At the time, she was the only female mayor elected in Oswego County and was among a minority of Democrats holding office in a heavily Republican county.

Patricia leaves one daughter, Kimberlee (Craig) Krivin of Sun City West, Arizona; three grandsons, Chad Luis (Janelle) of McPherson, Kansas, Samuel Tyler and Jared Andre both of Sun City West. Pat also leaves a very close friend, Larry Hiler, and several nieces and a nephew.

Services will be private, with burial in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, Phoenix, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association,

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has care of arrangements.

