PHOENIX, NY – Patrick George Murphy, Sr., 91, of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Monday February 14, 2022 at the VA Medical Center, Syracuse, New York.

He was born in the town of Lysander, New York, on July 8, 1930 to his late parents, Ruth (Hines) Murphy and Patrick J. Murphy.

Pat served in the U. S. Army from 1952 to 1954, Korea earning the rank of Sergeant. Patrick was a union member and worked for the Upstate NY Operating Engineers, Local 158, Cicero, NY, retiring in 1992.

He was a life member of Phoenix Memorial Post, VFW 5540 and it’s honor squad; the American Legion Horning-Fournier Post 418, Phoenix, NY; and life member of Phoenix Rod & Gun Club, Phoenix, NY.

Besides his parents who passed away, his mother Ruth H. Murphy May 4, 1984 and his Dad Patrick J. in 1930,

Pat was predeceased by his daughter, Lucinda Lou “Cindy” Murphy on Dec. 28, 2008; his brothers, Richard H. Murphy was classified as missing in action in the Korean War; William F. Murphy on March 8, 1992; John J. “Irish Jack” Murphy on May 2, 2013; and Robert J. “Turk” Murphy on Feb. 15, 2019.

Surviving are his loving family, his bride of 70 years Betty Jane (Phillips) Murphy; his two sons, Patrick (Rita) Murphy, Jr. of Phoenix, NY, and Richard J. and his wife Bonnie Murphy of Central Square, NY; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There are no calling hours as planned. A Catholic funeral mass will take place on Friday February 18, 2022 in Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3494 NY-31, (town of Clay) Baldwinsville, NY 13027. The Rev. Joseph O’Connor will be officiating the mass.

A burial with U. S. Army and VFW Post 5540 honors will take place in the Spring of 2022. A future announcement will be made with the burial details.

Contributions in Patrick’s memory may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. or via internet at [email protected].

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has care of arrangements.

