PHOENIX, NY – Richard Wade Collins, 53, of Phoenix, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home.

He was born on April 19, 1967 to Richard F. and Shirley A. (Swan) Collins, in Syracuse, NY. Richard was everybody’s best friend and would happily give his shirt of his back to someone in need. He was an expert outdoorsman and could always be found in his favorite hunting or fishing spot. Richard would always find a way to make people laugh and loved to be the life of the party. Music was his heart and soul, and Richard could spend hours just enjoying his tunes.

He is survived by his children Shyanne M. Collins and Mackenzie Ann Collins; siblings, Teri Clobridge Collins and Angel Kosnick Gorman; three nephews, Matt, Mike, and Marcus Clobridge; and the newest addition to the family, granddaughter, Paisley Rose McEwen.

Calling hours will be Monday, March 22, 2021, 3 to 5 p.m. at Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135. The family invites you to stay and share a few memories following calling hours.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related