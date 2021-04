FULTON – Graveside services for Brenda E. Bailey, 71, of Fulton, who passed away January 25, 2021 will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

