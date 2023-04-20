FULTON – Dennis J. Wise, 62, of Fulton, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023. He was born May 4, 1960 in Fulton to Paul J. and Jean A. Wise and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1978.

Dennis was the Parts Manager at Longley Dodge and had been previously employed at several local automobile dealerships. He enjoyed everything about cars and was proud of his 1966 Pontiac GTO.

Dennis had been a part of many pit crews including Doyle Racing, Clayt Brewer III Racing and Ryan Beeman Racing. Dennis was also one of the co-founders of the Quarter Midget Club located in the Town of Volney, known as “Claytona”.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ann-Marie Wise of Fulton; his brothers, Kevin Wise of Arkansas, Anthony (Jill) Wise of Fulton and David (Debra) Wise of Cicero; his mother-in-law, Sheila Yardley of Fulton; his sister-in-law, Lynn (Brad) Shirk of Baldwinsville; his God sons, Anthony Wise, Jr. and Clayt Brewer III as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Paul “P.J.” Wise and by his father-in-law, Jesse Yardley.

Wise family would like to thank Zach Menter and the staff at Menter’s Ambulance for their kindness and guidance during this most difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in Dennis’ memory may be made to Donate Life NYS, 185 Jordan Road, Troy, NY 12180 or online at donatelifenys.org. Condolences for the Wise family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

