FULTON – Donald L. Wilcox, Sr., December 16, 2023, Donald L. Wilcox, Sr., 73, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023. He was born August 3, 1950 in Fulton to Donald and Margaret Wilcox. He was employed as a machine operator for several years at the Nestle Company. Donald enjoyed spending time with his son at the Oswego Speedway. In his younger years, Donald was a member of several pit crews at the raceway.

He is survived by his son, Donald (Charlene) Wilcox, Jr. of Fulton; his grandchildren, Hannah and John David.

There are no calling hours or services. Condolences for Don’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...