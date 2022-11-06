FULTON – Ellen Kane, 79, of Fulton, New York, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at home with her family by her side.

She was born in 1943 to William and Katharine (nee’ Miller) Tierney, in Oswego, New York, where she was raised and later graduated from Oswego Catholic High School. Upon graduation she continued her education at D’younville College in Buffalo, New York, then graduated from SUNY Oswego, with a degree in elementary education.

Ellen later married Edward Rebeor and taught at the Phillips Street School in Fulton until the birth of her children. After raising her children, she returned to teaching, then worked for Oswego County, first as a Child Protection Case Worker, then as a Probation Officer.

Ellen was a member of the A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board of Directors, an active member of Holy Family Church and later Holy Trinity Church, serving as a lector, eucharistic minister and an outreach volunteer to the homebound. Ellen was passionate about her garden, loved to cook and was an avid reader.

Ellen was an active member of the Women’s Club of Fulton serving as president for 4 years. She enjoyed boating with her late husband William Kane, and later cruising and ballroom dancing with her fiancé Bart.

She is survived by her fiancé Bart DiMento; her brother, James (Susan) Tierney of Newmarket, New Hampshire; her children, Daniel (Patricia) Rebeor of Merritt Island, Florida and Carrie (David) Coant of Fulton as well as her grandchildren Cassie Rebeor of St. Louis, Missouri and Charles Hyland of Fulton.

Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St. Fulton.

Memorial contributions may made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org or to Catholic Charities of Oswego County, 808 West Broadway, Fulton, NY 13069.

Condolences for Ellen’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

