FULTON – Eugene C. Regan, December 20, 2023, Eugene C. Regan, 80, of Phoenix, NY, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late James and Doris (Hutchinson) Regan. Gene was a US Army veteran serving during Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart. He enjoyed spending time and going for rides with his grandson, Michael. He was predeceased by an infant son, George; his daughter, Beth; brother, James Jr. “Sonny”; and two sisters, Marion, and Dee.

Surviving are his two daughters, Terri (Darrin) Lawson, and Leasa (Derek) Goodwin; two sons, Geno (Virginia) Regan, and Charles (Jessica Upham) Regan; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Tommy, and Larry; sister, Kay; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11-1 pm on Thursday, December 28 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow at 1 pm. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service.

