FULTON – December 3, 2023, Frank Anthony Corsoneti, 81, of Fulton, New York and Florida, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2023 with family by his side. Born November 9, 1942, to Frank J. and Joan J. (Santoro) Corsoneti, Frank was well known as a local businessman, involving himself in a variety of pursuits in upstate New York. As an entrepreneur, Frank established his own shop, Mr. Frank’s Hair Salon and Frank Anthony Real Estate. He was also involved in local conservative-based politics, culminating in a run for his hometown’s Mayor position. In his leisure time, Frank enjoyed daily chats with his cousin, Tony, who amongst others, Frank held dear to his heart.

Frank eventually settled into south Florida. He enjoyed his ocean view condo in Hollandale Beach, FL, until he later relocated northward to Lake Worth, FL, to be closer to family located nearby.

Frank relished the tight Italian family he grew up with and through his years, up until the end, he strived to make sure his children and grandchildren, who were his world, knew they were loved the same.

Frank is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Joan, who he greatly cherished, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his three sons, Brian Anthony (Kristen) Corsoneti of Liverpool, New York, Marc Anthony (Jamie) Corsoneti of Moore Haven, Florida and Jon Anthony (Cindy) Corsoneti of Baldwinsville, New York. He is also survived by four grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as “Poppy”, Ryan and Michael Corsoneti of New York; and Ayden and Giovanna Corsoneti of south Florida.

A Celebration of Life will follow in upstate New York in the Spring of 2024 where Frank will be laid to rest near his parents. Condolences for the Corsoneti family may be left at www.brownfunerlahomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...