FULTON – Gary D. “Frosty” Frost, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at home.

He was born April 30, 1949 in Fulton to Harold and Margaret Frost and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1967. Upon his graduation, he began a 38-year career at the Nestle Company where he retired as a supervisor. Family was the most important part of Gary’s life, he cherished the moments with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Spending time camping, playing music as well as teaching music to his children and grandchildren were very important to Gary. He was an avid sports fan, the former vice president of Fulton Jr. Baseball and enjoyed attending the races at the Oswego Speedway.

Gary began most mornings visiting with his friends at Steven’s Auto in Fulton which his family is eternally grateful for the friendship that was extended to him by Brad. He was very fond of his neighbors and fortunate to be a part of the Frawley Drive neighborhood. Gary was extremely proud of his classic 1949 F1 Ford pickup truck which he considered to be one of his treasures.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Crystal) Frost of Fulton and Matthew (Jessica) Frost of Fulton; his daughter, Kami (Dwain) Storrs of Fulton; his sisters, Cynthia Robinson of Checkers, SC and Judy (Charles) Lamb of Fulton; his brothers-in-law, Dennis (Brenda) Niver of Oswego and Kevin Niver of Fulton; his grandchildren, Riley, Natalie, Braeden, Kayla, Skylar, Bailey, Kendall, Brody and Bentley as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his wife Sharon and by his beloved bloodhound, Ellie Mae.

Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

Contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 West Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126 or online at www.oswegohumane.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Frost family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

