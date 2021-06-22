FULTON – Gary J. Becker, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021.

He was born March 28, 1957 in Fulton to Stanley and Eleanor Ives Becker and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1976. Gary was employed for 22 years by Novelis in Oswego until his retirement in 2020. Gary could fix just about anything with a motor and was often in his garage making repairs to various cars and tractors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and Saturday night’s at the Fulton Speedway.

Gary is survived by his children, Gary (Allyson) Becker, Johnathan Becker, Ryan (Kara) Becker, Nick (Stephanie) Becker, Ben (Haley) Becker and Kati (Nick) Becker all of Fulton; his siblings, Willard Becker of Fulton, Sheila Grant of Sterling, Jimmy (Joan) Becker of South Carolina, Paul Becker of Fulton and Mary (Craig) Becker of Phoenix; 11 grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by a brother, Allen Becker.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021 with services to follow at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2819 County Route 45, Fulton. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to the Fulton Youth Soccer, P.O. Box 224, Fulton, NY 13069.

