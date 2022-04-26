Gerald J. Gibeau

SCHENECTADY, NY – Gerald “Gerry” J. Gibeau, 77, of Schenectady, New York, passed peacefully at home with his wife by his side after enduring a short illness.

Gerry was born in Syracuse, New York, to the late Mildred (Williams) Ungleich and Osias Leonard Gibeau. He was a past resident of New Hampshire, Fort Plain, New York, for 19 years prior to moving to Schenectady three years ago.

Gerry was a United States Veteran having served in the Army 101st Airbourne from 1962 to 1965. He was a graduate of Earlville High School and later had graduated from college with bachelor’s degree in accounting. Gerry was a retired Auditor with the Department of Transportation/Office of Inspector General, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He was an avid deer hunter and a 50 year Disabled American Veteran member.

Gerry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 26 years: Margaret “Peggie” Gibeau of Schenectady, NY; his children: Michael (Therese) Gibeau of Loudonville, NY; Rene (Jeffrey) Willey of Sharon Springs, NY, Audra Gibeau-Passonno of Delanson, NY; his step-children: Jaclyn Crowley of Nashua, NH and John Carroll Jr., of Winchendon, MA; 10 grandchildren: Andrew (Alexandria) Willey, Keith Willey, Patrick (Brenda) Willey, Nicholas Passonno, Justin Gibeau, Victoria Passonno, Jason Gibeau, Andrew Crowley, Gabriel Carroll, Emily Rose Crowley and great grandchildren: Aubree and Austin Willey, his sister Brenda and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gerry was pre-deceased by his brother Philip Gibeau.

Calling Hours will be held 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 2 at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

A Graveside Service and Burial will follow Monday 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander, NY with Military Honors given by the NYS Honor Guard.

