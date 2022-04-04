GREENSBORO, NC – James Lee Sheldon of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on December 30, 2021.

He was born in Fulton, New York, on February 6, 1938 to the late Earl Howard Sheldon and Marjorie Rath Sheldon.

James graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1955. After high school he studied at Syracuse University College of Forestry and graduated in 1960. After college he joined the U.S. Navy where he became a commissioned officer reaching the rank of lieutenant before his term was up in 1965.

On September 25, 1965 James and Kathleen Anne McCabe of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were joined in matrimony. Upon his passing they had celebrated 56 years of marriage. During these wonderful years together they were blessed with four beautiful children.

Shortly after their marriage Jim and Kate moved back to Fulton, New York, where he became employed at Black Clawson Company a local producer of paper making machines. He began working in sales and later joined production management. After leaving Black Clawson Company in the late 1970’s, he was employed by Pass & Seymour Company located in Solvay, New York.

At that time he and his family moved to Skaneateles to be in closer proximity to his workplace. In the mid 1990’s Pass & Seymour Company built a new production facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Jim was sent there to supervise the construction. Once completed and operational, he was put in charge of production a position he held until his retirement in 2012.

To say that Jim had a strong work ethic is an understatement. As it is written in the Bible, Ecclesiastes 5:19, “…to enjoy your work and accept your lot in life – that is indeed a gift from God.” That was Jim. Consequently, after retirement being never at peace with idle time, he volunteered his carpentry skills to Habitat for Humanity where he worked with a crew twice a week erecting new low- income homes.

Jim was a good man, a man with strong convictions. He was a loving, loyal, and dedicated husband, father, son and brother.

Jim was predeceased by his brother William Howard Sheldon, his sister-in-law Dorothy Dowd Sheldon and his sister Fay Sheldon Mark, her husband A. DeRoy Mark and their daughter Carrie Hale Mark.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen McCabe Sheldon and their four children, one son, three daughters and their families: Earl J. Sheldon and his children Madeleine and Nolan, Amelia L. Sheldon and her daughter Raven Burns, Artemis Sheldon Bayless, her son Abraham Paris and her husband Mark Bayless, Audrey M. Sheldon and her husband David Ortis. Jim is survived by one brother, Philip D. Sheldon and his wife Adele.

