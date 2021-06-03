FULTON – Joseph Caza, Jr., 78, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021 at University Hospital with his family by his side.

Joe was born June 19, 1942 to Joseph and Anna Caza. He had been employed with Sealright for over 20 years before going to work for Alcan where he retired after several years of service. Joe enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Hunting and fishing with his boys was always a good time as well as going to the casino.

Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy (Manwaring) Caza; five loving children, Mike (DeDe) Caza, Mark (Colleen) Caza, Chris (Maria) Caza, Billie-Jo (Sanjay) Ramachandran and Nicole (Chris) Adkins and by 11 wonderful grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Jones and Shirley Wooding.

A Celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at 12 West Third Street South in Fulton. Private graveside services will be in Peck Cemetery in Scriba, New York.

Contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Caza family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

