FULTON 0 December 2, 2023, Joyce M. Dopp, 73, of Hannibal, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023 and was reunited in Heaven with her grandson, Michael Loomis. She was born April 22, 1950, to William and Norma Tompkins in Oswego, New York and grew up in Martville. Joyce was employed as a Remelt Operator at Novelis for 31 years until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed spending time at home with her grandchildren and tending to her flowers.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Michael Dopp; her children, Dale (Karen) Dopp of Mexico, Ann (David) Loomis of Gloversville and Mary

(Sean) Fowler of Hannibal; her sister, Cindy Halstead of Baldwinsville; her grandchildren, Makenzie Loomis, Brittney Dopp, Camiel Heagle, Blake Doty and Charlotte Fowler. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Michael Loomis and by her brothers, James Tompkins and Timothy Tompkins.

A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024, beginning at 12 p.m. at the at the American Legion Prior Stock Post#1552, 226 Rochester Street in Hannibal. Contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org. Condolences for the Dopp family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

