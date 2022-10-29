FULTON – June A. Semeraro Bennett, 77, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

She was born August 1, 1945 in Fulton to Martin and Rose Semeraro and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1963. June was employed for 30 years with Alltel Communications as a Telephone Repair Dispatcher and later at AXA Equitable from where she retired as a Customer Service Manager.

She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church and was a member of the choir. June enjoyed traveling and went on multiple cruises with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Jacob Becker) Bennett of Fulton, Brian (Leah Schnurr) Bennett of Belmont, NC and Scott (Jennifer) Bennett of Fulton; her grandchildren, Jessica Allen, Jon Allen, Hannah Bennett, Vincent Bennett and Anthony Bennett; six great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her siblings, Vita Manuel, Don Semeraro, Patricia Gillard and Beverly Aofrat.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions in June’s memory may be made to the Oswego County SPCA, P.O. Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069 or online at www.oswegocountyspca.org.

