FULTON – December 10, 2023, Katie A. Fuller, 44, of Phoenix, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023. She was born November 14, 1979 in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Donna Lanktree and attended John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix. Katie enjoyed drawing, coloring and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Gage Lanktree-Gibson of Phoenix, Seth Lanktree-Gibson of Phoenix, Meah Lanktree of Phoenix and Owen Kitts of Fulton; her parents, Kenneth and Donna Lanktree of Syracuse; her brother, Brandon Lanktree of Syracuse and by her sister, Lauren Lanktree of Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m., with services to follow on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Condolences for Katie’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

