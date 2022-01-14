FULTON – Keith E. Harter, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Keith was born March 19, 1958 in Auburn, New York, to Miles and Florence Harter. He grew up in South Hannibal, New York, where he was a member of 4H and was a graduate of Hannibal High School in 1976. Keith had been employed at Travis Floral Shop in Hannibal and was a Square Dance Caller since 1980. He was currently employed as a Rural Postal Carrier for the United States Post Office in Fulton, a career that he thoroughly enjoyed.

Keith enjoyed playing golf and he most recently attended the Palermo United Methodist Church. He will always be remembered for his kindness and being a loving caring man that was always willing to help anyone in need. Keith was a good listener and would converse with anyone. He always cherished time spent with his family along with his extended postal and square dance families. Keith was an amazing dad, loving father, best friend and he enjoyed calling and dancing with his wife.

Keith is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jeanne; his children, William S. (Olivia Frost) Hudson of Rochester, Alicia M. (Keith) Wise of Fulton, Markus A. Harter of Syracuse and Mallory Mae (Joseph Murtha II) Harter of Brownville; his siblings, Donna (Philip) Frani of Liverpool, Dawn (Lowell) Badgley of Troy, VA, Lois (Charles) Malone of Batavia, Lance (Nancy) Harter of Greece and Kent (Kathleen) Harter of Phoenix; four grandchildren, Grey Wise, Bram Wise, Jack Hudson and Navy Wise as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Palermo United Methodist Church, 11 County Route 35, Fulton, NY.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Palermo United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the spring at White Cemetery in Ira.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Harter family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

