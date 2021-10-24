FULTON – Kimberly A. Miller, 48, of Fulton, New York, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021.

She was born October 10, 1973 in Syracuse to Michael Rydelek and Connie Chapman and was a graduate of Hannibal High School in 1992. Kim was employed as a school bus driver with Golden Sun Bus Service for the past six years. Her joy in life was being surrounded by her family. Kim will be remembered by all who knew her as kind hearted and willing to extend herself to those in need.

She is survived by her husband of 7 years, Jeremiah; her children, Alexandra Bennett of Wolcott, Scott (Alyssa) Sullivan of Oswego, Frank Sullivan of Fulton and Lucian Sullivan of Fulton; her granddaughter, Sarah Lynn Sullivan; her mother, Connie Chapman of Lafayette; her step-mother, Slavka Rydelek of Syracuse; her brother, Michael Thomas Rydelek II of Dewitt; two sisters, Brianne Rydelek of North Carolina and Rosemary Lazariw of Syracuse; her in-laws, Bethanne (William) Greene and Michael (Kathleen Sweeney) Miller; her grandmother, Wanda Reith and by her brother-in-law, Robert (Cheryl) Whalen.

Kim was predeceased by her father, Michael Rydelek and by her grandmother, Helen Milazzo.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Face coverings are required.

Contributions in Kim’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of sympathy for the Miller family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...