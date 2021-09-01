PHOENIX, NY – Leon Burghdurf of Dauphin Island, Alabama, formerly a longtime resident of Phoenix, New York, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at the age of 93.

Leon spent the past several years living in Dauphin Island, Alabama, surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren.

He married his wife, Dorothy, in 1951 and remained by her side until her passing in 2017. Leon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a veteran of WWII and had many hobbies throughout his life. He enjoyed flying model airplanes, raising rabbits, hunting, building things and playing cards with family and friends. He took great joy in caring for his faithful companion, his dog, Mia.

Leon is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Regan; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Collier and Christopher Regan; great grandchildren, Trevor and Mason Collier, and Brieanna Regan; sisters, Irene Lyons and Georgie Marshall as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leon was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy and by his parents, Clarence and Ruth Burghdurf.

Private graveside services will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for Leon’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...