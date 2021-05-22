FULTON – Lyndon R. Lewis, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

He was born July 15, 1959 in Canton, New York to Charles and Lorena Lewis and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Lyndon had been a truck driver for Metal Transportation in Oswego and was currently employed as a taxi cab driver with Fulton Taxi. He was an active member of the American Pool Association and played 8 Ball and 9 Ball at the Lakeview Lanes. Lyndon enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and deer hunting.

Lyndon is survived by his wife, Dawn; his children, Summer (Peter) Laird of Buffalo, Lyndon (Ashley) Lewis, Jr. of Central Square, Elizabeth (Jeff) Clark of Auburn and Amanda Lewis of Lebanon, PA; two step-children, Christopher (Amber) Schopp of Fulton and Justin (Mindy) Schopp of Palmyra, PA; 13 grandchildren; two sisters, Denise (Darrell) Newvine of Greene, NY and Sheila (Larry) Lewis of Auburn as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lyndon was predeceased by his brother, Franklin Lewis who was killed in action in the Vietnam War and by his sister, Lucille Cardinell.

A Celebration of Lyndon’s Life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Lyndon’s memory may be made to Every Dog’s Dream Rescue online at www.everydogsdream.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Lewis family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

