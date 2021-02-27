OSWEGO – Margaret J. Grela, 95, of Oswego, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Morningstar Residential Care Center in Oswego.

She was born August 26, 1925 in Sterling to Floyd and Rose Walrath Flack. Margaret was employed with the Nestle Company for 26 years and retired as a Quality Control Inspector in 1990. She was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Korajwo-Puhalski Post #17, Oswego Ladies Auxiliary and was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Minetto. Margaret enjoyed bowling and spending time camping, especially; at Long Point State Park in the St. Lawrence where they held their annual family camping trip for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas (Sharon) Stone of Martville; Stephen (Nancy) Grela of Harleysville, PA and Ann Marie (Brian) Sawyer of Oswego; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husbands, Carlton “Gene” Stone and John Grela; her son, Edward Stone; her sister, Mary Spaulding and by her brother, Joseph Flack.

Margaret’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurse’s and staff at the C-wing of Morningstar Residential Care Center for the compassionate care provided to their mother during her recent illness.

Funeral services are 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego.

Contributions in memory of Mrs. Grela may be made to Trinity Catholic School, 115 East Fifth St., Oswego, NY 13126. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...