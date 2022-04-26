FULTON – Mark A. Richmond, 62, of Fulton, New York, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022.

He was born January 13, 1960 in Fulton to Roy and Frances Richmond. Mark was the owner/operator of Tru-Mark Construction for almost 20 years. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing and camping, especially at Happy Valley in Parish.

Mark is survived by his children, Ramases (Trisha) Ramacus of Weedsport, Gregory Ramacus of Syracuse and Frances Bond of Liverpool; his siblings, David (Joanne) Richmond of Guilderland, Timothy (Christina) Richmond of Fulton, Christine (Joseph) Fiumara of Fulton, Michael Richmond of Bernards Bay and Jay (Cynthia) Jackson of Syracuse; his aunt, Gloria Foster of Fulton; several grandchildren including Annie Bond, three great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his daughter, Antonita Ramacus.

Calling hours will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for the Richmond family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related