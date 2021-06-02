FULTON – Mark F. Mace, 51, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.

He was born March 1, 1970 in Fulton to Francis H. and LaVonne A. Mace. Mark had been employed as a machinist with Webber Tool & Dye and as a warehouse associate with Birdseye. He was currently employed with Three Little Pigs Bottle Return. Mark was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Sydnie) Mace, Jr. of Fulton; his sisters, Linda (Carl) Vescio of Fair Haven, Francine (Al) Webber of Volney, Valerie (Mike Nosky) Chesbro of Oswego, Yvonne (Jim Aluzzi) Mace of Fulton and Jacqueline Mace of Fulton as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 with funeral services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for the Mace family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

