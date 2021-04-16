FULTON – Mary Jane DeMatteo Maliszewski of Fulton, New York, passed away March 3, 2021 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 91.

She was born on January 1, 1930 in Waterloo, New York and lived most of her life in Fulton. Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Jenny Stahl DeMatteo and Joseph DeMatteo.

Mary Jane will be remembered as a committed and loving wife, mother and aunt. She was the family matriarch and encouraged all who loved her to make wise decisions. She was respected by her family for her care of them. Mary Jane loved to cook and was famous for her spaghetti, meatballs and potato salad. She was a member of the Fulton Polish Home, an active bowling league member and a teacher of bowling at Lakeview Lanes in Fulton.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ted Maliszewski; her sister, Joan DeMatteo Clark; her brothers Lewis and Donald DeMatteo; niece Lisa Milliken and by a nephew Mike LeVea.

Mary Jane is survived by her beloved daughter, Terry Ann Ellis and husband Mark Whitmarsh of Dallas, TX; her nieces, Kathy LeVea of Webster, NY and Tami Shinnick of Elkton, MD; nephews, Billy and Jay LeVea of Fulton, John Clark of Cortland, NY and Curtis Clark of Elkton, MD; and her much loved great nieces and nephews. She will be especially remembered by her lifelong friend Gilda Spagnola of Fulton and special neighbors Mike and Darlene Kempston also of Fulton, NY.

Calling hours and funeral services will be held later this summer, burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. To leave a message of sympathy for Mary Jane’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

