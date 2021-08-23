FULTON – Pamela J. Cordone, 51, of Fulton, New York, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor.

She was born March 14, 1970 in Herkimer to John and Edith Cordone. Pamela graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 1988 and attended S.U.N.Y. Oswego and Cayuga Community College. She had been employed as a phlebotomist with Quest Diagnostics in Syracuse.

Pamela was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and the B.P.O.E. Lodge 830, Fulton where she was a Past Exalted Ruler. She was an active member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed organizing the annual Soccer Shoot and for many years was chairman of the Americanism Contest. She enjoyed bowling, softball and drawing pictures to share with her family.

Pamela is survived by her daughter, Kaitlyn Lauber of Buffalo; her mother, Edith Cordone of Oswego; her siblings, Donald Cordone of Oswego, Paula (Steve) Distin of Fulton, David Cordone of Fulton, John (Susan) Cordone of Hannibal and Joel (Shannon) Cordone of Hastings; her dear friend, Rich Lauber of Liverpool as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Jane LaQue and her father, John Cordone.

Calling hours will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday. August 25, 2021 at All Saints Episcopal Church. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 153 South First St., Fulton.

Contributions in Pamela’s memory may be made to Vera House online at verahouse.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Cordone family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

