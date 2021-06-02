FULTON – On Saturday, May 22, 2021, Patricia S. (Waterhouse) Maine left this earthly life to join her loving husband, the late Robert J. Maine in Heaven.

She was born May 25, 1936 to Edward and Iva (Morrison) Waterhouse and was a graduate of Fulton High School. In 1955 she married Robert Maine. Patricia was employed for a short time at the Nestle Company in Fulton and retired from Michaud Nursing Home where she had been employed for 27 years.

Upon her retirement, Patricia worked several part-time positions at Ames, Walmart and Fair Haven State Park. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., T.O.P.S. and ABATE of Oswego County Motorcycle Club.

Patricia leaves behind five children, her son, Richard (Theresa) Maine of Hannibal; her four daughters, Pamela (Donald) Mason of Volney, Deborah (Neil Rafferty) Maine of Granby, Sharon (Donald Hartle) Miller of Volney and Laurie (Eric Couture) Maine of Naples, NY; she was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. She loved her family and friends alike and will be truly be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway in Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for the Maine family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

