OSWEGO – November 18, 2024, Paula L. Colvin, 52, of Oswego, passed away Monday, November 18, 2024 at home. She was born October 6, 1972 in Oswego to Paul and Kathy Fountaine and was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her chihuahuas. Paula enjoyed traveling along the east coast keeping score for the NYSATA at their trap shooting events.

Paula is survived by her children, Billy Fountaine, Kyle Fountaine and Courtney (Malachi) Fountaine Manford; her grandchildren, Aubree Fountaine, Mason Manford and Oden Manford. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Howard Colvin and by her brothers, Paul Fountaine, Jr. and Chris Fountaine.

Calling hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton with graveside services to follow at Vermillion Cemetery. Condolences for Paula’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

