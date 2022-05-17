VOLNEY, NY – Robert C. Davis, 69, of Volney, New York, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 20, 1952 in Fulton, New York, to Howard and Rebecca Piersall Davis. Bob was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1972 and was employed with the Nestle Company for 35 years. In his free time, Bob enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks and was an admirer of the “Duke,” John Wayne. He was a fan of NASCAR, his favorite drivers being Dale Earnhart, Sr. and his son, Dale Earnhart, Jr.

Bob is survived by his wife, whom he spent the last 42 years, Melinda J. Davis; his children, Julie (Todd) Taft of Suffolk, VA, Jamie (Aaron) Roehrs of Suffolk, VA, Tanya (Bruce Wise) Witkovsky of Brandon, FL, Robert (Michelle) Johnson of Volney and Sherry (Leonard) Davis of Scriba; his brother, Herbert (Sandy) Davis of Volney and Barbara Johnson of Hull, GA; nine grandchildren, Rusty, Lenora, Larisa, Brandon, Zachary, Madison, Brandon, Tyler and Carter; one great grandson, Jaxson Johnson as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Gary Witkovsky in 2018 and by his sister, Edna Davis.

Calling hours are 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

