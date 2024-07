FULTON – Graveside services for former City of Fulton Mayor, Ronald L. Woodward, Sr. who died February 11, 2021 will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 in Sec. 27 of Mount Adnah Cemetery in Fulton.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...