FULTON – Scott L. Cook, Jr., 34, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.

He was born December 29, 1986 in Oswego to Tina (Mastro) Wallace and Scott Cook, Sr. Scott was a lifelong drywall hanger but had a couple years in at Fulton Tool where he worked as a machinist. He was an avid hunter and was always “tinkering” around with something.

Scott is survived by his fiancée, Billie Jo Donahue of Fulton; his children, Scott III and Mason Cook; his mother, Tina (John) Wallace of Hannibal; his father, Scott (Betty) Cook, Sr. of Fulton; his siblings, Tasha (Tyler) Whalen of Fulton, Dustin (Andrea) Cook of Oswego, Desteney (Ryan Handville) Cook of Fulton, Katherine (Josh) Victory of Fulton, Dale Richardson of Fulton, Amber (Josh) Smith of Palermo, Zachary (Dionna Pepper) Cook of Fulton, David Mastro of Hannibal, John (Helen) Wallace of Greece and David (Melissa) Wallace of Rochester; his grandparents, Frank and Marilyn Mastro of Lowville, Janis Cook of Fulton and Dan and Darlene Wallace of Florida.

Scott was predeceased by his uncles, Frank and Dave Mastro.

Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Scott’s children, Scott III and Mason Cook, c/o Billie Jo Donahue, 515 Silk Rd., Fulton, N.Y. 13069. To leave a message of sympathy for the Cook family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

