FULTON – Ulysses Grant Place III, 85, of Fulton, New York, went to his eternal rest on Sunday, January 2, 2022 after a brief illness.

Mr. Place was the first baby born in Oswego, NY on January 1, 1937 to Verda (Myers) and U. Grant Place II.

He was a graduate of Oswego High School and studied at SUNY Brockport and SUNY Oswego where he excelled at baseball, basketball and football. Mr. Place was briefly employed by the Oswego YMCA after his college years before being hired in 1964 by the Nestle Co. in Fulton, where he worked as a supervisor for over 30 years.

“Butch,” as he was known to his friends and family, was a man of many interests – an avid golfer, a talented painter who worked in oils and watercolors, a lifelong Cleveland Indians and Browns and SU men’s basketball fan, a skilled woodworker, an r/c plane aficionado, an accomplished photographer, an RV enthusiast (who logged thousands of miles between NY and Florida after his retirement) and, above all in his later years, a fanatic devotee to the art of model railroading (building extraordinarily detailed layouts that filled entire rooms) – but the greatest joy of his life was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister Beverly McKean and his brother David Place Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Suzanne (Acker), his sons Grant Dearborn (Laura) of Tampa, FL, Michael Place (Ann Belenger) of Oswego, NY, Peter Place (Katlynn Firenze), William Place (Traci) both of Fulton, NY and daughter Jaime Ladouceur (Jason) of Glenville, NY, and his grandchildren Jasmine, Emerson, Jordan, Lilia, Heather, Ariel and William.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services – a celebration of life and the scattering of Mr. Place’s ashes per his wishes will occur in the spring. To leave a message of sympathy for the Place family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

