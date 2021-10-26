HASTINGS, NY – Bryan David Greene, 53 of Hastings, New York, passed away on October 7, 2021 at St Joseph’s Hospital (Syracuse, New York) in the arms of his fiancé, the love of his life, Wendy Ogden (Hastings), playing the songs they loved to listen to together.

Bryan was born in Oswego, New York, on December 8, 1967 and was the son of Donald B and Mary H (Broadwell) Greene of Fulton, New York. Bryan pursued his love of music by playing the tuba at age 12 and playing the organ at home with family.

While attending G Ray Bodley High School (Fulton) he joined the Fulton marching band where he enjoyed playing tuba, trombone, and contrabass. Bryan was also a member of the Gaucho’s Drum and Bugle Corp from 1980-1983 where he met several friends and enjoyed competing around the country.

After graduating from G Ray Bodley High School, Bryan joined the U.S. Marine Corps because he loved his country and wanted to serve. His dream was to play in U.S. Marine Corps band but his dream fell short with a hip injury and had to leave the military where he returned home and joined the Mystic Knights Drum and Bugle Corp and was a staff member, while attending community college.

Bryan had many other interests besides music and playing instruments. He also enjoyed going fishing as a young boy and as a young man with his canoe on the Oswego River, and later as an adult. He also enjoyed playing Dungeons & Dragons with many of his close friends and pursued that interest for many years.

His love for American history shined through because he would communicate with his friends on Facebook with “this day in history” and we cannot forget his passion for cooking and making people happy through food. Bryan was the happiest spending time with his fiancé Wendy cooking, spending time together, seeing family, and taking trips to Saranac in the Adirondack Mountains where they would be together at their camp there.

For those of us who knew Bryan he was a gentle soul with a warm heart and was also there to help his friends and family. Bryan always made us laugh with his quick wit and his intelligence on many subjects made him interesting to talk to and connect with people. Bryan was a genuine person and truly cared about others.

Bryan worked at the Double Tree Hotel, East Syracuse, New York, in maintenance for a number of years until he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) which caused him to leave there but later he worked his final job at the Circle K Convenience Store in Phoenix, New York, which he enjoyed because he was around people, and stayed active despite his MS.

In additional to his parents, Donald, and Mary Greene, he is survived by his love of life, fiancé, Wendy Ogden, two sisters, Sharon (Michael) Hill-Jordan of Baldwinsville, New York, and Linda Hayes (Francis Hoefer) of Oswego, New York. Nieces; Michele (Kevin) Klein, Port St Lucy, Florida, Ashley (Michael) Henry, E. Syracuse, New York. Nephews; William (Beth) Hill, Baldwinsville, New York,, US Marine Staff Sergeant James (Christi) Hayes, Cherry Point, North Carolina, Craig (Kelly) Jordan Baldwinsville, New York, Corey Jordan Syracuse, New York, and several cousins.

For the convenience of Bryan’s family his Celebration of Life was private and held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dain Cullinan Funeral Home Oswego, New York, with prayer service by Reverend Tammy Nipper.

Contributions can be made in Bryans name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6743 Kinne Street East Syracuse Ny 13057.

May you rest in peace Bryan and we will all be together again someday.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related