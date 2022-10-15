OSWEGO – C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego, New York, passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill.

She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon.

She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Parish. Marie was a devoted mother and grandmother, and enjoyed time spent with family over a home-cooked meal. She was famous for her gnocchi, Italian ham pie, generosity and sense of humor. Her family will miss her dearly.

She is survived by three sons, Daniel F. (Judith) Dixon, William J. Dixon, Timothy J. (Patricia) Dixon all of Oswego, two sisters Dolores Josh of Oswego, Carol (Ron) Holava of Syracuse, a sister-in-law Carolyn DeSantis, four grandchildren: Robert (Amanda) Dixon, Gregory (Daniela) Dixon, Eric (Stephanie) Dixon, Abby Dixon and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Robert J. Dixon and two siblings, Rosalie Beccheria and Thomas DeSantis.

Funeral services will be Friday October 21 at 9:30 a.m. from the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. in St. Jospeh’s Church.

Calling hours are Thursday October 20 4-6 p.m. at the funeral Home.

Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Oswego State Blue Line Club, Campus Center Box Office, Oswego State, C109 Campus Center, Oswego NY 13126

