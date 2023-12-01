OSWEGO – George H. Dence, 96, adored father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

A long-time resident of Oswego, he was born August 16, 1927, to Ethel and Loren Dence. He managed the Oswego Marina for many years and was a welder by trade. George served in the U.S. Coast Guard-Merchant Marines during WWII and enlisted post-war into the Navy. He received the Merchant Mariners of WWII Congressional Gold Medal from the US Department of Transportation Maritime Administration for his service. He was married to Judy (Johnson) Dence, until her passing on December 13, 2012.

George was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clay. He and Judy loved to travel, especially taking long trips all over the country in their motorhome. He loved to build and do woodwork, read, and do jigsaw puzzles. He is also credited with designing the Oswego Marina gin pole used to lower masts of sailboats traveling through the locks of the Oswego River.

Surviving are his children, George Jr. of Liverpool, Kim Roy of Oswego, and Melanie (Steve) Broughton of Matthews, North Carolina; grandchildren, Angela Stump, Devyn Roy, and Jacob Broughton; great-grandchildren Callie and Dakota Stump, and great-great-grandchildren, Dakota Ray, Jr., Lyla Rae and Rylee Rae Stump. He is also survived by a brother, Charles Dence, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was predeceased by brothers Harold (Louise), Robert (Margaret), Harry (Lolia), Fred (Ruth), and a sister Dorothy (Ferdinand “Bud”) Lepinske.

At George’s request, there will not be any calling hours. A private graveside service will be scheduled in the Spring.

He will be buried beside his wife Judy at Peck’s Cemetery on Hall Road in Oswego.

Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

