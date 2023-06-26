OSWEGO, NY – Joan L (DeSantis) Taber, 91 of Oswego passed into the arms of the Lord and his Blessed Mother on Friday June 23 at St. Luke Health Services.

Joan was the widow of the late John J. “Jack” Taber who died January 11, 2021. Presumably, she left us on the 23 to be with the love of her life for their 73rd wedding anniversary on June 24.

She was born in Oswego on Sept 24, 1931 to the late Anthony and Kathryn Wilcox DeSantis. She attended Oswego schools and married her sweetheart, Jack, on June 24, 1950. She spent most of her adult life in Oswego raising her family and being a social butterfly. She loved people, and they loved her. A Communicant of St. Johns Church, she had a very deep faith and love of the Lord and His Blessed Mother right up until her passing. She and Jack retired to Zephyrhills, FL and resided there for 20 years until they returned to Oswego 10 years ago to be closer to family.

Nothing was more important to her than her family – parents, husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Her love for them was boundless.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Donna (Dante) Ascenzi of Fort Mill, SC, Mary Ann (Kevin) Dice of Oswego, three grandchildren, Christine (Howard) Ascenzi Mackie, of Charlotte, NC, Michael (Jocelyn) Ascenzi of Westborough, MA, and Brian Dice of Oswego, and three great-grandchildren, Emma Mackie, Annalise Ascenzi and Samuele Ascenzi. She was pre-deceased by her parents, a sister Norma, and two brothers, Richard and John.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepard Church, 50 E. Mohawk St. Oswego, NY. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday June 28, 2023 from 5-7 p.m at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

