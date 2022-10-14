OSWEGO – Michelle M. Borden, 47, of Oswego, New York, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, New York.

She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden.

Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in Oswego, Syracuse, New York, and Boulder, Colorado.

She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and attended Monroe Community College and SUNY Oswego.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother, Brian Borden (Missie) , Grandmother Beverly Clancy, aunts and uncles Kevin Clancy (Michele), Mark Clancy (Jamie), Colleen Clancy, Jeanne Byrne (Orville) and Janet Borden. Also several cousins, close friends and her cat Henry.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Contributions may be made to Oswego County Humane Society 29 West Seneca St. #1542 Oswego, NY 13126 in Michelle’s memory.

Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

