OSWEGO – Paul “Michael” Shanley, a long-time resident of Oswego, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Michael was born in Elmira, New York to Paul Francis and Beatrice (McAvoy) Shanley on March 20, 1944. He was the second of three children.

Michael was a proud graduate of Bishop Cunningham High School (Class of 1962), the College of the Holy Cross (Class of 1966) and Boston College Law (1969). He practiced law in the City of Oswego for over 50 years. He always enjoyed sharing memories of his friends and experiences at each of these institutions.

Michael was a communicant of St. Joseph’s and Christ the Good Shepherd.

Aside from his passion for the law, Michael loved spending time with his family, sharing stories of the fun he had in his youth with his friends, attending athletic games at Syracuse University, and Broadway Musicals.

Michael is survived by his wife, Mary (Vona) Shanley of 53 years, his two daughters, Meredith (Greg) Furlong and Kristin (Brian) Shanley-Graves, and one son, Scott Shanley. He is also survived by his five granddaughters, Elizabeth, Clare, Caroline, Isabella, and Amelia, along with his younger brother, Gary (Ginny) Shanley. He was predeceased by his parents and his older sister, Carol (Balet) Shanley.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, at 10:00 am in St. Joseph’s Church. Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Calling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to the Pomeroy Emergency Services Department at Crouse Hospital 736 Irving Ave. Syracuse, New York 13210

