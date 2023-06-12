OSWEGO – Susan M. Mills, 74 of Oswego passed away Wednesday, June 7, at St. Luke Health Services. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late James and Eileen (Knopp) DeStevens.

Mrs. Mills had been employed in food service at many local restaurants and companies.

Susan loved shopping, family gatherings, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a member of the Oswego Elk’s Lodge Women’s Auxiliary for many years.

She is survived by two daughters Lisa Coon of Oswego, Lori (Eric) Parkhurst of Auburn, two sons, Robert (Susan) Coon of Iowa, Brian (Rhonda Weller) Coon of Oswego, three brothers, Jack (Charlotte) DeStephens of Idaho, James (Maris) DeStephano of Syracuse, William DeStevens of Rochester, one sister Marcia Crisafulli of Oswego, her grandchildren, Bobby and Lauren Coon, Christopher and Brianna Coon, Daniel, Delaney and Olivia Lovell and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband John T. Mills, one sister Donna Coyle and one brother Richard DeStevens.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 22 from 4-6 PM at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

Services will be private.

