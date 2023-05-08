OSWEGO – Anne E. See, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on May, 6, 2023, at the University Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Ward and Eleanor (Miner) See.

She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and received her CNA from St. Luke Health Services. Anne was a private healthcare nurse for over twenty years. She was a member of the Oswego Moose Lodge #743 and enjoyed gardening and bird-watching.

Surviving are her two daughters, Alyssa (Neddy) Farrell of Oswego, Nina (Ryan) Bennett of Oswego, three sons, Jason Platt of Oswego, Randy Platt Jr. of Oswego, Steven Ramos of Oswego, three brothers, Michael (Judith) See of Ithaca, Mark (Martha) See of Scriba, Timothy (Diane) See of Scriba and several grandchildren.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

