OSWEGO, NY – Arlene M. Townsend, 90, a resident of Oswego passed away on September 25, 2023, at St.Luke Health Services. Born in Harrisville, N.Y., She was the daughter of the late Charles and Leola (Cring) Cassidy and had attended schools in Harrisville.

She was employed with the Oswego County Department of Social Services including fourteen years as the child support examiner. Arlene was a volunteer with the Oswego County Hospice and RSVP. She was a member of the Scriba Seniors and the New Haven Seniors and taught exercise classes to seniors.

Surviving are two sons, Donald J. (Susan) Townsend of Burlington, Wisconsin, Douglas J. (Nancy) Townsend of Chittenango, two granddaughters, Jennifer (Paul) Constanible of Schenectady, Melissa (Zach) Myers of Oswego, a brother, Thomas Cassidy of Harrisville and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Townsend in 2022.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow the hours. Burial will be in Harrisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 East Utica Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 5015 Campuswood Drive, East Syracuse, NY, United States, 13057. www.alz.org

