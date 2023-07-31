OSWEGO, NY – Barbara Ann Coyer grew up in the “Flats” section of the First Ward of Oswego, a block away from Lake Ontario on West Van Buren Street, where she learned to swim, boat, fish and enjoy all that the great lake had to offer a depression-era child.

Throughout her life, she shared her love for Lake Ontario and Oswego with her large family and many friends. It was her family and friends that defined her life and the legacy she created over the span of nine decades as a proud, life-long Oswegonian.

On July 29, 2023, Barbara Ann Coyer Caraccioli, 90, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Home is where her heart always was after marrying her late husband of 62 years, Edward P. Caraccioli (d. 2016) at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on a blustery cold and snowy day in January 1954. A true native of Oswego, she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Family was her greatest joy in life and Barbara and Edward started theirs soon after they were married with the arrival of twins, Mary Anne (Yanos) and Edward Michael (d. 2017). Three more sons followed, Paul Frederick, John Joseph and Kevin Coyer, before the family was complete with the arrival of a second set of twins, identical boys, Gerard William and Thomas James.

Barbara was a proud mother and consummate caretaker, who dedicated her life to her family, including numerous pets, throughout their lives. She was a faithful and devout parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, having attended grade school and middle school while receiving each of her sacraments in the church. St. Mary’s was central to all Barbara knew and experienced throughout her life, including many of life’s milestones from baptisms, confirmations, graduations, wedding matrimonies and celebrations of the lives of her predeceased parents Frederick J. “Ted” Coyer (d. 1977) and Mary (Hurley) Coyer (d. 1997), brother Frederick J. “Teddy” Coyer III (d. 1990), sister Margaret “Peggy” (Coyer) Stevens (d. 2000) and brother Richard V. “Dick” Coyer (d. 2008).

An active member of the community, Barbara was a dedicated volunteer of the Oswego Hospital, Meals on Wheels, Oswego High School, and was a devoted “Hockey Mom” in the earliest years of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association. She was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Along with raising her family, Barbara also worked as a telephone operator in the 1950s and 1970s, as well as a real estate broker in the 1980’s. Later in life she achieved success in real estate development, thoroughbred horse racing and enjoyed travel, live entertainment, and the company of friends and family.

Giving of herself to family and friends was her greatest gift, and she leaves countless examples of a life well lived without need of fanfare. All who knew Barbara were aware of her practical business sense, homespun wisdom, and unending kindness toward others.

In addition to her children, Barbara is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Sanford Coyer (Richard), grandchildren Michele (Robert), Francis (Maegen), Christian, Nazarine, Malia, Edward, Elizabeth, William, Matthew, Jack and Olivia, great-grandchildren Kory, Gavin, Hunter and Frankie Mia, several nieces and nephews, and other family members including Rudy Yanos (Mary Anne), Esther Caraccioli (Edward Michael), Elaine (Paul), Jeffrey Appel (John), Chelsea Giovo (Kevin), Kelly Burchill (Jerry), and Mary Caraccioli (Tom).

Calling hours will occur at Dowdle Funeral Home, 154 E. Fourth Street, Oswego, on Wednesday, August 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Barbara’s Life and Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Oswego on Thursday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

Barbara loved flowers, but please consider a donation to the United Way of Greater Oswego County, Inc. (https://oswegounitedway.org/), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or a charity of your choice.

