OSWEGO – Bernard B. Blake Sr., 95, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on January 23 at the Onondaga Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Minoa, New York.

Born in Fulton, New York, he was the son of the late Harold and Frances (Connor) Blake and had attended Fulton schools.

He was a finished carpenter who was employed with Dilts for many years.

Mr. Blake was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, the former Irene Greene, his children, Bernice Blake of Fulton, Bernard Blake Jr. of Fulton, Paul Blake of Rochester, Timmy Blake of Fulton, Barbara Pauline of Fulton, two stepsons, Richard (Cheryl Ross) Sheridan of Fulton, Allen (Joyce) Sheridan of Oswego, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

