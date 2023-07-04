OSWEGO, NY – Cheryl A. Knopp, 74, a resident of the Town of Oswego passed away at her home on July 1, 2023, while holding hands and being sung to by her loving and devoted husband and her family and cat Piper also by her side after courageously and so bravely fighting a terrible illness.

Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Bertram and Christine (Boardway) Stoner.

She was a graduate of the Oswego Catholic High School, Class of 1966, and received her RN Associate’s Degree from Mercy Hospital in Watertown.

Cheryl was an RN with the Labor and Delivery at the Oswego Hospital and later was a substitute school nurse with the Oswego City School District until she became the School Nurse for the Oswego County BOCES Special Education Preschool Program with the Erie Street School in Fulton NY until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of the LAOH.

Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, George Knopp, three daughters, Reagan Knopp, Erin (Mark) Sawyer, and Ashlie(Sean Spano) Knopp, seven grandchildren, Danny, Cayla, Haeleigh, Morgan, Kinley, Taylor, Kaden, and great-granddaughter Bryleigh.

She was predeceased by her brother, Paul “Rick” Stoner in 2012.

The family would like family and friends to know that she is no longer suffering and is finally at peace.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 from St. Mary of the Assumption Parish and Shrine. Burial will follow at St.Peter’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

