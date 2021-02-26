OSWEGO – Corinne M. Lewis, 78, a resident of Oswego passed away on February 23, 2021 at University Hospital in Syracuse.

Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Stauring) Crego and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.

She was employed as the laborer dispatcher for the City of Oswego for several years. Corinne was the Past-President of the Columbiettes. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, knitting, sewing, ceramics, and crocheting. She was an avid bowler and loved to play softball.

Surviving are her children, Kymberly (Brad) Cross of Soldotna, Alaska, Stacey (Mark) Hawkins of Fleetwood, Pa., Robert (Missy) Lewis II of Oswego, Scott (Ellen) Lewis of Groveland N.Y., two brothers, Frank (Glenda) Crego of Paxton, Ill., Sam (Tina) Crego of Oswego, two sisters, Francine Hogan and Shirley (Bruce) Turner both of Oswego, eight grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, William Crego, Harold Crego and three sisters, Constance Smith, Barbara Crego and Betty Whalen.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

